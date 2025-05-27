This Day in Rock History: May 27

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – NOVEMBER 02: Red Hot Chili Peppers band members, winners of Best Album for Stadium Arcadium, appear by video link to accept the award at the 13th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2006 at the Bella Center on November 2, 2006 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images for MTV)

On this day in 1977, the Sex Pistols released their controversial single "God Save the Queen," which was immediately banned from major stores and BBC radio/TV airplay. Despite the censorship, sales reached 150,000 within five days. That's one interesting tidbit from this day in rock history. For more rock trivia relating to May 27, check out this list of facts on hit songs, cultural shifts, performances, and challenges from the rock music world.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two significant rock music milestones happened on May 27, both relating to No. 1 Billboard albums:

With their debut album, Cracked Rear View, Hootie & the Blowfish made it to No. 1 on the Billboard chart. This is one of the highest-certified debut albums of all time, with over 21 million copies sold in the U.S. alone. 2006: After 22 years together, the Red Hot Chili Peppers scored their first No. 1 album with Stadium Arcadium. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for three weeks.

Cultural Milestones

These events that occurred on May 27 were significant in the history of rock music:

In San Francisco, the iconic Golden Gate Bridge opened to the public for the first time. Over the years, the bridge has served as the backdrop for many great rock artists' albums, portraits, music videos, publicity photos, lyrics, and album titles. 2004: At Buckingham Palace in London, the Bee Gees' surviving members, Barry and Robin, were invested as Commanders of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles. An award for the group's third member, Maurice, who died in 2003, was received by his son.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Whether you like oldies or classics, these memorable recordings and performances from May 27 have made rock and roll history:

Buddy Holly and the Crickets released "That'll Be the Day," which would be their only song to make it to No. 1 on the charts. This song is considered a rock 'n' roll classic. 1988: In East Troy, Wisconsin, the Monsters of Rock tour held its first show with nine hours of performances by bands such as Scorpions, Dokken, and Kingdom Come. Metallica was on the tour to promote the prerelease of their ...And Justice for All album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

If the rock and roll industry hadn't gone through these tough times or experienced these changes on May 27, the genre wouldn't be the same:

The Eagles got back together for a performance in Burbank, California, after a 14-year hiatus. This was the start of their Hell Freezes Over tour and is known for being the first to charge over $100 for many of the tickets. 2017: Following a fight with liver cancer that had been going on since 2010, Gregg Allman died at the age of 69. He was a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.