This Day in Sports History: May 27
May 27 is an important day to remember some exciting sports moments from around the world. Several incredible figures had their moments on this day, and several European soccer teams…
May 27 is an important day to remember some exciting sports moments from around the world. Several incredible figures had their moments on this day, and several European soccer teams earned the right to call themselves champions.
Incredible Individual Achievements
- 1937: The New York Giants, then a baseball team that shared a name with the state's football team, sent out starting pitcher Carl Hubbell to face the Cincinnati Reds. Hubbell earned his 24th straight win as a pitcher, setting an MLB record.
- 1968: Legendary NFL figure George Halas, the owner and founder of the Chicago Bears, officially retired from coaching the team that he owned.
- 1983: Undisputed middleweight champion Marvin Hagler fought Wilford Scypion for the inaugural IBF middleweight title. Hagler added to his resume when he knocked out Scypion in the fourth round.
- 1985: New York Yankees starting pitcher and knuckleball pioneer Phil Niekro made his 300th career start, something that only two other starters in the MLB had ever achieved.
- 2006: Two mixed martial arts superstars headlined UFC 60 as Matt Hughes faced the legendary Royce Gracie in an event that broke all previous UFC pay-per-view records. Despite his previous success in the promotion, Gracie was knocked out in the first round. The event also featured future UFC light heavyweight Chael Sonnen.
Team Victories and Championship Wins
- 1961: In the first ever European Cup, Italian club Fiorentina beat the Glasgow Rangers 4-2.
- 1964: Three years before the inaugural European Cup, Real Madrid lost to Inter Milan by a score of 3-1.
- 1975: The Philadelphia Flyers met the Buffalo Sabres in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Flyers entered Game 6 with a chance to clinch the series, and they did with a 2-0 victory. It marked Philadelphia's second straight Stanley Cup win.
- 1981: In a meeting of two of the most popular, historic clubs in Europe, Liverpool and Real Madrid battled in the European Cup final, with Liverpool triumphing 1-0.
- 2009: Another matchup between Spanish and English clubs occurred in the UEFA Champions League Final on this date. This time, Manchester United and FC Barcelona were featured, with Barcelona achieving a 2-0 victory.
- 2015: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, thanks to an excellent effort from MVP Stephen Curry. It was the first time the Warriors appeared in the NBA Finals since 1975.
May 27 is also a big day for combat sports. Three legends all competed on this date across boxing and mixed martial arts, with Marvin Hagler adding to his illustrious legacy while Matt Hughes and Royce Gracie put on a show to help bolster the popularity of the UFC. On the team side, a handful of championship soccer matches highlighted the rivalry between English and Spanish soccer clubs, and the Warriors represented the NBA well with their series-clinching victory over the Rockets.