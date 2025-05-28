Benson Boone Makes AMA Debut with Five Nominations and Show-Stopping Performance

At the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) on May 26, Benson Boone brought serious energy to the Fountainebleu Las Vegas stage while earning five award nominations. He performed his song, "Mystical Magical," and wowed the crowd not just for the music, but also for a daring stunt he pulled off mid-performance.

Wearing a purple suit with patterns, the 22-year-old flipped backward over eight steps. The stunt sent him flying into the front row, leaving everyone stunned.

Speaking about his busy schedule to Marc Malkin of Variety, he expressed, "It just never stops coming in. There's always shows to play, there's always songs to write, there's always things to release, there's always videos to post. Sometimes it can be exhausting, but at the same time – I love doing this. I love putting myself out there."

His work was noticed in five AMA categories, including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Male Pop Artist. His hit track "Beautiful Things" received nominations for Song of the Year, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Pop Song.

Fans eagerly await his next album, American Heart, scheduled for release on June 20.

Since opening for Taylor Swift in London last summer, Boone's career has been on fire. His debut album, Rollerblades & Fireworks, came out in April 2024. That work brought him to Coachella's stage and grabbed the attention of Grammy voters, where he got a nod for Best New Artist this year.

Other performers who took the stage that night at the American Music Awards included Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Renée Rapp. The awards ceremony aired on CBS and Paramount+ as part of their Memorial Day tribute to veterans.