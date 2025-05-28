Las Vegas Teacher’s Heartwarming Video Leads to $6,000 in Classroom Donations

A TikTok video showing students' modest wishes brought unexpected results at Las Vegas High School. The clip, which went viral in 2023, shows kids asking for basic items - snacks and eyewear. Their simple requests sparked $6,000 in corporate giving.

"My big thing is, if you just try to find one thing to do for someone every day — it doesn't have to be big. It could be just opening a door — kindness wins, and it will come back around to you," said Cherilyn Guy to the Las Vegas Sun.

The clip caught corporate attention. Dearfoams sent $5,000 to support Guy's work and gave footwear to staff members. Crayola pitched in with $1,000 worth of supplies.

Two TikTok channels @ms.guy and @attagirlguy now showcase Guy's work to 178,000 followers. She posts updates about class projects and activities with #kindnesswins.

Each week brings birthday surprises to her students. She tracks their interests and favorite treats on small cards. This caught the eye of Sour Punch, who sent treats for the whole class.

The school's head, Raymond Ortiz, points to Guy's genuine care as her strength. Her Christmas video struck a chord when teens wished for basic items - Takis, M&Ms, and prescription glasses their parents couldn't buy.

Before finding her place in Las Vegas, Guy taught in Arizona. She weighed moves to Kuwait, Alaska, and Hawaii. Now she runs the school paper program, bringing back student journalism to Las Vegas High.