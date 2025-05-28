ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Metallica: ‘The Black Album’ Gets Certified Double Diamond

Metallica has achieved another new milestone thanks to their classic 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as “The Black Album.” Per a press release, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

Metallica has achieved another new milestone thanks to their classic 1991 self-titled album, colloquially known as "The Black Album."

Per a press release, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has issued a number of new award certifications. Among them is the certification that, as of May 28, 2025, Metallica has sold 20 million copies, making it certified double diamond. (The RIAA's diamond certification is reserved for titles that have sold 10 million copies.)

"The Black Album" has long been in a battle with Shania Twain's 1997 crossover smash, Come On Over, as the top-selling album of the SoundScan Era. On March 1, 1991, SoundScan, which is now known as MRC Data, was introduced to retailers. The new technology measured album sales in real-time when an album's barcode was scanned at a store's register during a transaction.

The RIAA's website shows Come On Over being certified double diamond on November 15, 2004. As of publishing, Twain's massive hit album hasn't received a new certification in the past 20+ years. Meanwhile, prior to its new double diamond certification, Metallica received its most recent certification on December 13, 2012, when "The Black Album" was certified 16 times platinum for selling 16 million copies.

"The Black Album" isn't the only rock album to receive this unique and rare certification recently. In September 2024, Green Day's 1994 album Dookie was certified double diamond. Other classic albums to receive this certification include Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Pink Floyd's The Wall, and AC/DC's Back in Black.

Metallica
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicBenson Boone Makes AMA Debut with Five Nominations and Show-Stopping PerformanceQueen Quadri
Tobias Forge Performs ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in Front of Brian May & Roger Taylor
MusicTobias Forge Performs ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in Front of Brian May & Roger TaylorErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Pays Tribute to Collaborator Rick Derringer
Music‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Pays Tribute to Collaborator Rick DerringerErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect