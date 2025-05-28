ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Paramount, Advent Allen to Launch Top Gun Experience on Las Vegas Strip

A new Top Gun attraction will take flight at The STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas. Set to open in 2028, this joint venture between Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment will…

Jennifer Eggleston
CONINGSBY, ENGLAND - MAY 16: A British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter pilot waves to aviation enthusiasts at RAF Coningsby on May 16, 2023 in Coningsby, England. RAF Coningsby is home to three front-line Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 units, No. 3 Squadron, No. 11 Squadron and No. 12 Squadron. It is also the training station for Typhoon pilots. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A new Top Gun attraction will take flight at The STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas. Set to open in 2028, this joint venture between Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment will bring movie magic to life through flight simulators and themed dining.

"The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time," said Mark Advent, co-founder of Advent Allen Entertainment, to KTNV.

An empty lot at The STRAT will transform into a high-tech wonderland. Guests will soar through the skies in state-of-the-art simulators, taking on thrilling missions that put them in the pilot's seat. The plans include "Top Gun: Maverick's Hard Deck," a bar and restaurant where visitors can belt out tunes at the piano. It aims to catch the spirit of the films' most memorable moments.

Pam Kaufman, who leads Paramount's international markets as president and CEO, sees big potential. "This marks a new milestone for Top Gun and adds to Paramount's mix of live attractions," she told KTNV.

The exact start date for building work stays under wraps. How much will it cost to step into this world of fighter pilots? That's still classified information. This marks the first time these two companies have built something permanent together.

AttractionsLas VegasTourism
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Intimate Wedding Moment: A Bride and Groom Embrace Amidst Nature.
Local NewsSeven Military Couples to Score Free Las Vegas Weddings in Yearly ContestJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 22: AJ Cole #6 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders' 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsRaiders Make A.J. Cole NFL’s Top-Paid Punter with $15.8M ExtensionJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Teacher’s Heartwarming Video Leads to $6,000 in Classroom Donations
Local NewsLas Vegas Teacher’s Heartwarming Video Leads to $6,000 in Classroom DonationsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect