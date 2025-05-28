Paramount, Advent Allen to Launch Top Gun Experience on Las Vegas Strip

A new Top Gun attraction will take flight at The STRAT Hotel in Las Vegas. Set to open in 2028, this joint venture between Paramount Global and Advent Allen Entertainment will bring movie magic to life through flight simulators and themed dining.

"The Top Gun films are one of the most emotionally charged stories of our time," said Mark Advent, co-founder of Advent Allen Entertainment, to KTNV.

An empty lot at The STRAT will transform into a high-tech wonderland. Guests will soar through the skies in state-of-the-art simulators, taking on thrilling missions that put them in the pilot's seat. The plans include "Top Gun: Maverick's Hard Deck," a bar and restaurant where visitors can belt out tunes at the piano. It aims to catch the spirit of the films' most memorable moments.

Pam Kaufman, who leads Paramount's international markets as president and CEO, sees big potential. "This marks a new milestone for Top Gun and adds to Paramount's mix of live attractions," she told KTNV.