Seven Military Couples to Score Free Las Vegas Weddings in Yearly Contest

Jennifer Eggleston
Intimate Wedding Moment: A Bride and Groom Embrace Amidst Nature.
Royalty free via Getty Images

Starting June 1, U.S. military couples can win one of seven wedding packages in Las Vegas. The Vegas Wedding Chamber's "Vegas Marries the Military" contest opens to active service members and veterans, with ceremonies set for November 6, 2025.

Couples must submit their tales and military records by July 4. One pair from each branch will win a complete wedding package. Short entries stand the same chance as long ones - it's the story that counts.

Winners walk away with an all-expenses-paid celebration. The Vegas Event Center plans unique ceremonies for each pair, followed by a grand party bringing all seven couples together. The prize includes a feast with all the fixings. Each couple gets their own cake, music picks, and custom touches. City leaders might drop by to toast the newlyweds.

Local businesses pitch in to make these dreams real. Until August 1, wedding pros can offer their skills - from vows to veils, rings to roses. This tradition brings service families to the bright lights of Vegas. Each year, wedding vendors unite to show their thanks through these special days.

The selection team weighs each entry with care. Military papers must back up the applications - no exceptions.

With 80,000 weddings yearly, Vegas shines as a marriage mecca. This program mixes the city's wedding magic with gratitude for those who serve.

EddingMilitaryWeddings
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
