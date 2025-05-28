This Day in Sports History: May 28
May 28 is not a date that is rich in sports history, but events from the past have had a worldwide impact. On an individual level, record-setting performances throughout the MLB and NBA mark the day, while almost all significant moments from team sports come from the UEFA Champions League.
Impressive Individual Achievements
- 1951: Center fielder Willie Mays, then with the New York Giants, broke a cold streak and smashed his first career professional home run against the Boston Braves.
- 1986: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Joe Cowley set an MLB record by striking out the first seven members of the Texas Rangers he faced.
- 1986: Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird won his third consecutive MVP Award. The only players to achieve that in NBA history were Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Bird.
- 2006: San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds hit his 715th career home run, placing him second on the all-time homer list ahead of Babe Ruth and temporarily behind Hank Aaron.
- 2016: The Golden State Warriors played the Oklahoma City Thunder in an elimination game in the Western Conference Finals. Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson hit a postseason-record 11 threes to propel his team to a Game 7, which they won.
- 2017: The UFC returned to Sweden, headlined by light heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson. Gustafsson put on one of the best light heavyweight performances ever, knocking out Glover Teixeira late in the fifth round.
A Big Day for the Champions League and Crucial MLB Decisions
- 1957: In a historic decision, the MLB ruled that the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants would move to the West Coast to become the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.
- 1968: The MLB made another organization-altering decision by allowing San Diego to add a franchise, the Padres.
- 1997: Juventus faced off against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League Final. Borussia Dortmund won a fairly one-sided match by a score of 3-1 to claim the championship.
- 2003: Six years later, Juventus returned to the Champions League Final, this time against Milan. After a scoreless contest, the game went to penalties, with Milan winning 3-2.
- 2011: The Champions League Final returned to this date, featuring Manchester United and FC Barcelona. Despite playing in London, Manchester United could not keep Barcelona out of the net, losing the match 3-1.
- 2016: Played in Milan, another Champions League Final featured Real Madrid and hometown rivals, Atletico Madrid. The match went to a penalty shootout, which Real Madrid won 5-3.
- 2022: In the most recent Champions League Final on this date, Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0.
Despite the lack of variety, May 28 holds plenty of important, valuable sports history. Players such as Larry Bird, Willie Mays, and Barry Bonds all achieved incredible feats on this date, while several teams enshrined themselves in soccer history by winning the Champions League Final. Overall, the day is one of the best in May for sports fans around the world.