This Day in Sports History: May 28

May 28 is not a date that is rich in sports history, but events from the past have had a worldwide impact. On an individual level, record-setting performances throughout the MLB and NBA mark the day, while almost all significant moments from team sports come from the UEFA Champions League.

Despite the lack of variety, May 28 holds plenty of important, valuable sports history. Players such as Larry Bird, Willie Mays, and Barry Bonds all achieved incredible feats on this date, while several teams enshrined themselves in soccer history by winning the Champions League Final. Overall, the day is one of the best in May for sports fans around the world.