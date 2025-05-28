HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: A view of signage is seen during Netflix’s “Wednesday” ATAS Official Event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Wednesday Addams is coming back, and this time, she’s bringing serious scares. In a recent interview that sent fans into a frenzy, the creators of Netflix’s Wednesday revealed that Season 2 will lean even harder into horror. More blood, more screams, and more reasons to watch with one of your eyes closed.

Wednesday Season 2 Will Be Scarier and Spookier

Aside from involving the other members of the Addams family, creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough also said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly (via MovieWeb) that Wednesday season 2 will have “horror movie-worthy" moments. Millar said, “There’s some moments which are definitely horror movie-worthy. We have that in Season 1, but I think this season there are moments that are very intense. I’ll say.”

He added, “Season 2 definitely has some moments which are more straightforward horror, and we're very aware that the show is watched by everybody in terms of the age groups.” Millar also admitted that they don’t want it to be “torture porn” yet “there's enough bite to it that it feels that there are real stakes and that people die in this world, and it's scary at moments.” He believes it’s the perfect balance for a show that’s between comedy and horror.



The shift in season 2 might also be because of the fans’ comments and feedback on season 1, where the show focused on the love triangle between Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White), and Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan).

The fact that White was also involved in serious sexual assault allegations in 2023, leading to his departure from the show, might also have contributed to the change in the storyline for season 2.

More Complex Season 2

Gough added that since the second season includes other Addams family members, the spotlight will not be solely on Wednesday anymore. He said, “I also just feel like the world is bigger and you get to really explore other characters.”



Aside from giving other characters their respective story arcs, Gough also mentioned how they wanted to highlight the mother-daughter relationship between Wednesday and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones): “It's really delving more into the Addams family and their backstory, but also their relationships. You can have a family that loves each other, but there's still issues and clashes."