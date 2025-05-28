‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Pays Tribute to Collaborator Rick Derringer

"Weird Al" Yankovic was one of many people in the music world to pay tribute to Rick Derringer, the legendary guitarist/producer who passed away on May 26 at age 77.



Yankovic shared a photo of himself with Derringer at a recording studio mixing board. He captioned the photo, "I’m very sad to say that my friend, rock guitar legend Rick Derringer, has passed. Rick produced my first 6 albums and played guitar on my earliest recordings, including the solo on “Eat It.” He had an enormous impact on my life and will be missed greatly. RIP."