ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Win A Family 5 Pack To LEGOLAND® California Resort!

X 107.5 is home to dysfunction! And we know most families are a bit well . . . complicated! So to honor those modern families, we want to send YOU…

Taya Williams
Legoland

X 107.5 is home to dysfunction!

And we know most families are a bit well . . . complicated! So to honor those modern families, we want to send YOU to LEGOLAND® California Resort with a FAMILY FIVE PACK of tickets! Yes -- a family FIVE pack.

We've got your hook-up four times a day to check out LEGOLAND® California Resort's new roarsome adventure the New Dino Valley! It's brick-tastic with new dino rides (see what we did there!) 😉😜

Build a new adventure with your loved ones and see the world-famous LEGOLAND®  build-and-play areas!

LISTEN TO WIN

This week, listen to Dave & Mahoney at 7 AM and 8 AM and then Carlota at noon and 2 PM for your chance to win a modern family five pack of resort hopper tickets!

  • Dates of Contests: 5/27 - 6/6
  • How winners are selected: Caller 7
  • When the winner is selected: 7am, 8am, 12pm, 2pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once per day
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 20
  • Prize description: five (5) tickets to LEGOLAND® California Resort Hopper Tickets
  • Prize value: $676
  • Prize provided by: LEGOLAND® California Resort
Theme Parks
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Josh Freese Shares Funny Gift from A Perfect Circle Following Foo Fighters Release
UncategorizedJosh Freese Shares Funny Gift from A Perfect Circle Following Foo Fighters ReleaseErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
cats of turkey in vintage small streets
UncategorizedLas Vegas Kicks Off Two-Day Massive Cat Spay and Neuter Event to Tackle Growing Feline ProblemJennifer Eggleston
Young female volunteer passing smartphone to one of refugees sitting on mattress on the floor of spacious room serving as camp
UncategorizedLas Vegas Rolls Out ‘Golden Ticket’ Program to Help Homeless People with 25,000 VouchersJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect