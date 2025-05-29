Bono Shares Details on U2 Being Back in the Studio

U2 has been on a bit of a public hiatus for over a year now, following their 40-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. According to Bono, things have been happening in the studio with the band.



In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the U2 frontman was asked if the band is working on anything right now, and Bono responded, in a serious tone, "Oh, yes."



When pressed for more details, like if U2 are back in the recording studio, Bono says, "We have been in the studio, and, you know, I think you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future, which is what we want to do."



As for what this "sound of the future" sounds like, Bono states, "It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it ... Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. And I’m feeling very strong about it."