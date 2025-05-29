ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ Teaser

The memes are already writing themselves — from sad Keanu Reeves to sad Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel — ever since Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune teaser dropped. Ansari not only stars in the movie, but…

Yvette DeLaCruz

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Actor Aziz Ansari attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards )

The memes are already writing themselves -- from sad Keanu Reeves to sad Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel -- ever since Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune teaser dropped. Ansari not only stars in the movie, but also serves as the writer, director, and producer. If you haven’t seen the teaser in all its 60 seconds of goodness, you can watch it here. We can’t embed it because it’s NSFW (for good reasons). 

The film follows Arj (Ansari), a down-on-his-luck guy working for a wealthy entrepreneur, Jeff (Seth Rogen). Reeves is Gabriel, a “budget guardian angel,” who was responsible for saving people from choking or stopping them from texting while driving, but wanted to do more. He did a little Freaky Friday situation and had Arj swap lives with Jeff to show him that money is not the answer to his problems. Of course, it backfired since Jeff’s money solved all of Arj’s problems. 

Keanu Reeves in Good Fortune is a Breath of Fresh Air 

We’re used to seeing Keanu Reeves as a badass wielding a gun, killing criminals with a pencil, and slowing down speeding buses. So, to see him as a trench-coat-wearing guardian angel who wants to save a lost soul is something new. Towards the middle of the teaser, we see him eating and dancing. This might mean he became a human, and from the looks of it, is enjoying every moment of it. 

Sherry Cola is a National Treasure 

Sherry Cola’s screen time is only a few seconds, but she delivered one of the most memorable lines of the whole teaser, probably the whole movie. It’s a sentiment that’s shared by most women everywhere. (If you don’t get what we mean, go watch the teaser.) 

A Fun and Entertaining Movie, But with Life Lessons 

Based on the teaser, it’s going to be a fun and entertaining movie, yet with lessons about what’s important in life and what we take for granted. It’s what you get it you put Ansari, Rogen, and Sandra Oh in one film. Plus, Reeves also has some serious comedic chops. It’s a good thing he’s been given a chance to do other types of movies instead of just beating up bad guys and sending demons back to hell (although, we would not say no to a Constantine 2). 

Good Fortune is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 17. 

Keanu ReevesSeth Rogen
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Actors Jackie Chan, left, and Chris Tucker film a scene for Rush Hour 2 while riding a car
EntertainmentJackie Chan and Chris Tucker Still Hoping for ‘Rush Hour’ 4Yvette DeLaCruz
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ Moments
Entertainment‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ MomentsYvette DeLaCruz
Shawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4
EntertainmentShawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect