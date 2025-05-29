3 Thoughts We Had While Watching Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ Teaser

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 21: Actor Aziz Ansari attends The 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Peabody Awards )

The memes are already writing themselves -- from sad Keanu Reeves to sad Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel -- ever since Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune teaser dropped. Ansari not only stars in the movie, but also serves as the writer, director, and producer. If you haven’t seen the teaser in all its 60 seconds of goodness, you can watch it here. We can’t embed it because it’s NSFW (for good reasons).

The film follows Arj (Ansari), a down-on-his-luck guy working for a wealthy entrepreneur, Jeff (Seth Rogen). Reeves is Gabriel, a “budget guardian angel,” who was responsible for saving people from choking or stopping them from texting while driving, but wanted to do more. He did a little Freaky Friday situation and had Arj swap lives with Jeff to show him that money is not the answer to his problems. Of course, it backfired since Jeff’s money solved all of Arj’s problems.

Keanu Reeves in Good Fortune is a Breath of Fresh Air

We’re used to seeing Keanu Reeves as a badass wielding a gun, killing criminals with a pencil, and slowing down speeding buses. So, to see him as a trench-coat-wearing guardian angel who wants to save a lost soul is something new. Towards the middle of the teaser, we see him eating and dancing. This might mean he became a human, and from the looks of it, is enjoying every moment of it.

Sherry Cola is a National Treasure

Sherry Cola’s screen time is only a few seconds, but she delivered one of the most memorable lines of the whole teaser, probably the whole movie. It’s a sentiment that’s shared by most women everywhere. (If you don’t get what we mean, go watch the teaser.)

A Fun and Entertaining Movie, But with Life Lessons

Based on the teaser, it’s going to be a fun and entertaining movie, yet with lessons about what’s important in life and what we take for granted. It’s what you get it you put Ansari, Rogen, and Sandra Oh in one film. Plus, Reeves also has some serious comedic chops. It’s a good thing he’s been given a chance to do other types of movies instead of just beating up bad guys and sending demons back to hell (although, we would not say no to a Constantine 2).