Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Still Hoping for ‘Rush Hour’ 4

In a world full of sequels no one asked for, two legends are out here still fighting the good fight for the sequel we actually want: Rush Hour 4.

That’s right—Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker haven’t given up hope. And honestly? Neither have we. The world doesn’t just need another buddy-cop movie. It needs these buddy cops back on screen, kicking bad guys through windows and eating moo shu pork after.

What Rush Hour is About?

Rush Hour is basically what happens when you throw a no-nonsense Hong Kong detective (Chan) and a loudmouth L.A. cop (Tucker) into a buddy-cop movie. It’s an enjoyable ride (especially the bloopers at the end), full of flying kicks, martial arts stunts, and the kind of mismatched energy that could only come from two people who absolutely should not be working together, but somehow keep getting lucky and not dying in the process. There’s crime-fighting and just enough yelling to make you question whether they’re fighting the bad guys or each other. Spoiler: it’s both.

In an interview with ScreenRant during the red-carpet event of his latest movie Karate Kids: Legends, Chan gave fans an update about the movie and confirmed that “the script is still going on.” He said, “I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

Aside from Rush Hour, he also admitted to wanting to do another Shanghai Noon, his movie with Owen Wilson.