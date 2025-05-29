Josh Klinghoffer Avoids Jail Time with Vehicular Manslaughter Plea Deal

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will avoid serving jail time after accepting a plea deal in the wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a March 2024 auto accident where he struck a man in a crosswalk, who later died from his injuries.



As previously reported, this lawsuit claims Klinghoffer was driving a 2022 GMC Yukon without license plates at the time of the accident, which took place in Alhambra, California. Klinghoffer was turning left at an intersection when he allegedly struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez in the back. The lawsuit states Sanchez "had been walking in the crosswalk with the right of way, and was in fact halfway across the crosswalk." The lawsuit also claims Klinghoffer was using his cell phone during the accident.



Per Rolling Stone, Klinghoffer pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. While he won't have to serve any jail time, Klinghoffer's sentencing includes one year of informal probation, 60 days of community labor, having to complete a driver safety class, and restitution. The amount of the restitution will be determined in a California court at a later date.



The prosecutor in the lawsuit also informed Klinghoffer that if his driving leads to another death in the future, he could be charged with murder.



Rolling Stone notes the hearing for the civil case in this matter is currently scheduled for July 1.