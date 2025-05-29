Las Vegas Museum Opens Fun Rainforest Maze This Summer

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is bringing the tropics to the desert this summer with the debut of its immersive Rainforest Adventure exhibit. Created in partnership with Minotaur Mazes, the exhibit invites visitors to navigate an interactive maze that explores the complexity and importance of the world's rainforests. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 10, the exhibit is located at the museum, 900 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Rainforest Adventure takes guests on a journey through the rainforest's four key layers—emergent, canopy, understory, and forest floor—through engaging hands-on activities. Highlights include swinging like spider monkeys, leaping like rainforest frogs, experiencing the challenges of bird migration, and using scent to identify everyday products sourced from rainforest ecosystems.

The exhibit underscores the vital role that rainforests play in global climate systems, including their surprising impact on desert regions such as Las Vegas. “The contrast between our desert environment and the lush rainforest creates a powerful educational opportunity that helps visitors appreciate Earth's incredible diversity,” said Ashley Glenn, marketing manager at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

“Even though rainforests seem worlds away from Las Vegas, they affect our climate and weather patterns here in the desert — everything's connected,” Glenn added. “Many everyday products we use come from rainforest regions, so understanding these ecosystems helps us make better choices about resources we depend on.”