Open Auditions for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ Are Here

Calling all aspiring tributes, Capitol citizens, and emotionally unavailable mentors with drinking problems, it’s time to audition! Lionsgate has officially announced open casting for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the upcoming prequel to the Hunger Games franchise, featuring fan-favorite Haymitch Abernathy. Now is your chance to potentially die on-screen in a dramatic slow-mo montage. As for us, we’d be happy to watch the games in the comforts of the theater house’s comfy chairs. May the odds be ever in your favor!

Sunrise on the Reaping Casting Call

As reported by The Wrap and from the movie’s official X account, the studio is looking for one volunteer tribute for an undisclosed role in the upcoming film.

The tweet reads, “Your turn. This is an official casting call: one lucky fan will be selected for a role in Sunrise on the Reaping. To audition, show us your best: act out a scene, perform a song, or surprise us with something completely new. All talents welcome. No previous experience necessary. Each video entry must be one minute or less, tag @TheHungerGames, and include #SOTRCastingContest and #TheHungerGames in the caption.”

Participants need to submit their videos online via Facebook, X, TikTok, or Instagram. For more of the contest rules, click here. The winner will be chosen based on the following criteria: 25% acting ability, 25% charisma, and 50% thematic relevance to the Picture.

Cast Members

The winner will join an ensemble cast. Roles already announced include Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Havensbee, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth movie in the franchise. But chronologically, it’s the second after the 2023 movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes starring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Francis Lawrence, who directed all the Hunger Games movies except the first one, is back at the helm.