Raiders’ Practice Sessions Hit New Level of Intensity Under Pete Carroll

HENDERSON, NEVADA – MAY 21: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on as players stretch during an OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on May 21, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is setting a new tone with the franchise by ramping up intensity to a level that is likely reinvigorating the organization and signaling a new day for a franchise that has struggled for consistency in recent years. Carroll, at 73, is leading demanding practices that make a statement compared to the previous four head coaches used since the Raiders have been in Las Vegas for over three years.

Even though the Raiders have gone 18-33 in the last three seasons, there's excitement with the arrival of Carroll. The early minicamps have been very strenuous, as shown by a rookie who threw up in practice. Carroll will be setting a tough tempo. The training will look different, but Carroll has incorporated a lot of the competitive drills he loves to run, while modifying them to the players he has on the roster.

Key players have already responded to the shift. Edge rusher Malcolm Koonce and rookie tight end Brock Bowers have praised Carroll's energy and motivational presence. Defensive additions Jeremy Chinn and Lonnie Johnson have made immediate impacts in practice, each recording interceptions as part of an aggressive and alert secondary unit.

Carroll's approach is steeped in his experiences from USC and the Seattle Seahawks, with a heavy focus on building self-esteem through skill/technique mastery. "In both situations, it just took us a couple years to get going," Carroll said. "I know that rhythm, and I am expecting that rhythm. I'm anticipating that we're going to find that rhythm right here, right now, here in Vegas. With the Raiders and this opportunity, I feel like I've been there before, and I'm going to bank on that."

His level of involvement is both personal and physical. It was evident at practice recently that he had blood on his shirt after a particularly intense and physical practice. The blood is a metaphor for the intensity he models and demands.