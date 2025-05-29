The Most Affordable Airbnb in Nevada Revealed

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state.

Cheapest Airbnb in the State

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Nevada, they love the MGM Signature Patio Penthouse, located in Las Vegas. While prices can vary, they say it currently runs $90 per night. "Booking this cheap Airbnb in Las Vegas is better than winning a jackpot on the slot machines," Reader's Digest exclaims. "The penthouse studio condo is in a tower connected to the MGM Grand and the monorail station, making it easy to get around, see the shows, dine at the best restaurants and live it up" in Las Vegas.