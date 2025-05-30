BetMGM Makes History with First Women’s Sports Betting Deal

OXON HILL, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 09: MGM National Harbor, Governor Larry Hogan and Joe Theismann launch sports betting in Maryland with BETMGM at MGM National Harbor on December 09, 2021 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

Making history, BetMGM announced it has entered into a partnership with the Las Vegas Aces for the team's exclusive online casino and sportsbook partner, known as BetMGM x Aces, the first formal partnership in the space between a major betting platform and a women's professional sports franchise. The partnership was announced on May 27, 202 5 during an event at the Bellagio Hotel Las Vegas.

Executives from both organizations were in attendance to celebrate the momentous occasion. The partnership aims to elevate the visibility of women's sports while strengthening support for community-based initiatives throughout the Las Vegas region.

"That sends volumes about who they are, but more importantly, the impact. I can't say enough about the impact and the work that we're going to be able to do together in this space to help this community be better," said Aces President Nikki Fargas, emphasizing the significance of the partnership beyond athletics.

A significant component of the collaboration focuses on giving back. For every steal made by the Aces during the 2025 season, a meal will be donated to local families in need. "For every steal, there will be a meal," said a representative at the event, highlighting the team's ongoing commitment to social impact.

As part of the initiative, the Aces will continue donating money to the Just One Project, which is a nonprofit organization based in Las Vegas that provides groceries and supplies to underserved communities. Their charitable donations to the nonprofit organization will last throughout the season, as part of the organization's larger goal of creating and effecting change off the court.