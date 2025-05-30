Fans Rally to Save ‘The Wheel of Time’ From Cancellation

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 16: (L-R) Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Zoë Robins and Daniel Henney, Rosamund Pike, Rafe Judkins and Patrick Gomez attend The Prime Experience: “Wheel Of Time” on May 16, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

And just like that, Amazon Prime Video stopped The Wheel of Time from turning for another season. In a move that feels as cursed as a forsaken prophecy, the streaming platform officially canceled the beloved fantasy series, right when the series had already found its footing and was about to be the new Game of Thrones (right before that awful final season).

But if Amazon thought fans would take this news lying down, they clearly forgot how rabidly loyal fantasy nerds and geeks can be.

Online Petition to Save The Wheel of Time

Fans started an online petition savewot.com to help save the series. As of this writing (and after signing the petition), the amassed signatures are now 69,519. The petition aimed to encourage other streaming platforms to pick up the series. This is not the first time fans have saved a TV show. Fans of the police-comedy sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine managed to save the show after Fox cancelled it, and NBC saved it.

Fans Take Action

Aside from signing the petition, fans can submit videos sharing what they love about the show and what it means to them. They can participate in “Social Media Days” by posting fan art, videos, memes, or cosplay, depending on the theme, in support of the #SaveWOT campaign. Fans are also encouraged to write open letters to the show’s cast and crew.

One of the most recent fan letters published on the website is from Malia, who wrote that the show saved her life: “The Wheel of Time gave me something to look forward to when I had nothing. It became my tether to the world. It reminded me of the power of story, the magic of resilience, and the quiet, stubborn strength of simply surviving.”

She also promised that she won’t give up and “will fight for The Wheel of Time to be given what it deserves: the chance to finish what it started.”

Kate, another fan, also expressed their gratitude to the show for “the sheer amount of representation” that made “any minority group feel like they belong and feel a part of something bigger.”