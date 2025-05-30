John Mellencamp Has a Bone to Pick with Pat McAfee

John Mellencamp is none too pleased with former Indianapolis Colts punter/current sports media gadfly Pat McAfee.



During Game 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, McAfee was in attendance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. He took a cue from one of his workplaces -- the WWE -- and cut a promo on some of the celebrity Knicks fans in the crowd.



McAfee's promo, which can be seen here, targeted the likes of Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, and Timothée Chalamet. McAfee said to the crowd, "Let's send these sons of bi-ches back to New York with their ears ringing! Let's turn this sh-t up."



Mellencamp later took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "The Knicks/Pacers games have been very entertaining for anyone who likes basketball or sports. I attended Game 4 in Indianapolis."



He continued, "'Hoosier Hospitality' ...I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don't know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team — and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I'd say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could say it's poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I've lived here my entire life."



Mellencamp closed with, "On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I'm sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown."