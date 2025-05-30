ContestsEvents
Sydney Sweeney Turns Bathwater Into Sudsy Soap Sensation

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater becomes a bold new soap. It’s weird, wild, and smells like a forest… and her bathtub.

Sydney Sweeney just took celebrity skincare to a whole new level.

On Thursday, May 29, natural body care brand Dr. Squatch revealed its newest—and most surprising—collaboration: a limited-edition soap made with Sydney Sweeney’s actual bathwater.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad … so we kept it,” read a joint Instagram post from Sweeney and the brand. “Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com.”

The product, called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, is a medium-grit exfoliating bar made with sand, pine bark extract, and yes—an infusion of her real bathwater. The scent features notes of pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss, meant to evoke the feeling of a peaceful forest... and Sweeney’s tub.

“When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” the actress said in a press release.

She added, “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable—it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

Fan reactions were mixed. Some weren’t sure what to make of the idea. “We need to look at ourselves in the mirror,” one person commented on Instagram. Another said, “I love you Sydney but I think this is where I draw the line.”

One user added, “Imagine being down bad enough to buy this.”

But not everyone was critical. Some saw it as clever and even funny. “Gwyneth Paltrow type s---,” one commenter wrote, comparing it to the Goop founder’s headline-making candle. Another said, “Whatever makes men take showers.”

Only 5,000 bars of the soap will be made. A giveaway will let 100 customers win one early, and the rest will go on sale June 6 on drsquatch.com, while supplies last.

Kayla Morgan
