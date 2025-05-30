This Day in Rock History: May 30

NEW YORK – MAY 17: (L to R) Drummer Will Champion, singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland and bass player Guy Berryman pose for a photo before their concert at the Beacon Theatre May 17, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Rock ‘n' roll fans have a new reason to party; May 30 marks the birthday of some notable rock musicians, including Armando Peraza of Santana, Marie Fredriksson of Roxette, and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine. Fans can read on to find out which hit songs, band milestones, events, recordings, and more made waves on May 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These May 30 breakthrough hits and milestones launched the careers of some well-known artists:

1970: Topping both the Easy Listening and Billboard Hot 100 charts, Ray Stevens was on top with "Everything Is Beautiful." This was the artist's first hit song, and it earned him the GRAMMY Award for Best Contemporary Male Vocal Performance.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural milestones from May 30 that made rock ‘n' roll history include:

1963: Singer/songwriter Leslie Gore performed her hit song "It's My Party" on the popular TV show American Bandstand. This was her debut live performance on the TV show and was a significant moment in her career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock artists gave the world these recordings and performances on May 30 that will live on in history:

1968: Recording sessions for what's known as the White Album by The Beatles started at EMI Recording Studios in London. Officially called "The Beatles," the album was released in November of that year, and the studio was later renamed Abbey Road Studios.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock industry has had its share of obstacles to overcome, and these are a few examples of the genre's resilience from May 30:

1997: Yanni became the first Western artist to perform at Beijing's Forbidden City in China. The performance was broadcast to a live audience and is estimated to have been seen by 100 million people worldwide.

