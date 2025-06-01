This Day in Sports History: June 1

As May fades away into June, Major League Baseball becomes more intense as the season progresses, while the National Basketball Association inches toward the championship round. In the National Hockey League, the Stanley Cup Finals roll around. June 1 is a day that combines some of the most notable individual performances in sports history with championship play across multiple leagues.

It's hard to point out which incredible achievements and victories stand out the most on June 1, but one that's hard to gloss over is Andy Ruiz Jr.'s upset victory over Anthony Joshua. Since Ruiz Jr. entered the fight as an underdog, it was one of the biggest upsets in a title fight in boxing history.