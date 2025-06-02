ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Linkin Park: See Band’s Performance from the UEFA Final

Linkin Park headlined the Pepsi Kick-Off Show of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), where they performed a four-song medley. The performance was bookended by “The Emptiness…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 31: Emily Armstrong, Lead Singer of Linkin Park, preforms, as a pyrotechnical display takes place prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Linkin Park headlined the Pepsi Kick-Off Show of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), where they performed a four-song medley.

The performance was bookended by "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is The Crown" from the band's latest album, From Zero. Between the new songs, Linkin Park performed two of their biggest hits: "In The End" and "Numb." The entire performance can be viewed below.

When the performance was first announced in April, Linkin Park said in a statement, "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."


Linkin Park is currently on a break from their "From Zero 2025 World Tour," but they return to the road on June 12 with a set at the Novarock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.

Linkin Park - From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates

June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~
June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~
June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH
June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *
June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $
June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&
July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *
July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *
July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR
July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+
August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +
August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +
August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +
August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +
August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +
August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +
August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #
August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #
August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #
August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #
August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #
August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #
August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #
September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #
September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #
September 13 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&
September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &
September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &
September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &
September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &
September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &
October 26 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO
October 29 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE
November 1 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR
November 5 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL
November 8 - venue to be announced - Rio de Janeiro, BR
November 10 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR
November 13 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR
November 15 - venue to be announced - Porto Alegre, BR

*Festival performance
! With support from Queens of the Stone Age
$ With support from Spiritbox
= With support from AFI
~ With support from Architects
^ With support from Grandson
# With support from Jean Dawson
& With support from JPEGMafia
+ With support from PVR

Linkin Park
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Yellowcard (L-R) frontman Ryan Key, violinist Sean Mackin and guitarist Ryan Mendez, performs at the Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino January 5, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Wednesday at the International Consumer Electronics Show, Verizon Wireless, with partner Microsoft, put on the concert to help launch the V Cast music service that will allow customers to download music to their cell phones wirelessly and to transfer songs to their cell phones from PCs.
MusicYellowcard Makes Comeback with First Album in 10 Years, Travis Barker Takes the HelmLaura Adkins
Singer Donna Summer performs during the David Foster and Friends concert wearing a white polka dotted dress
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 2Ben Rand
This Day in Rock History: June 1
MusicThis Day in Rock History: June 1Sarah Bloomfield
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect