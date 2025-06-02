ContestsEvents
Marc Maron Announces End of ‘WTF’ Podcast After 16 Years

Marc Maron announced that the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast will come to an end this Fall after 16 years. Maron broke the news on his Monday, June 2 show…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Marc Maron attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Apple TV+ New Series “Stick” at AMC Century City 15 on May 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Marc Maron announced that the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast will come to an end this Fall after 16 years.

Maron broke the news on his Monday, June 2 show with guest John Mulaney. The comedian said that he and producing partner Brendan McDonald came to the decision together and cited being burnt out as the primary reason to bring the groundbreaking and influential podcast to an end.

"'WTF' will turn 16 years old on Sept. 1. Sixteen years, it’s a long time. It’s a long time to do anything," said Maron. " ... When Brendan and I started this thing, all we knew was that we were going to do it e very Monday and Thursday. And there was no way to make money. There was no way that we knew how to build an audience or anything. We were doing it in the garage in the beginning that was just a garage filled with junk. And it slowly evolved into the show that became what you listen to twice a week. Sixteen years we’ve been doing this and we’ve decided that we had a great run and now, basically, it’s time, folks, It’s time. 'WTF' is coming to an end and it’s our decision."

He aptly noted, "This was a show that started when there were no podcasts. And now, there is nothing but podcasts."

By the time it ends this Fall, WTF with Marc Maron Podcast will have recorded nearly 2,000 episodes, which, according to Deadline, also includes over 300 bonus episodes for those who are premium subscribers to the show. (The episode where Maron announced the end of the podcast was episode 1,648.)

Over the course of the podcast, Maron has interviewed some of the biggest names in entertainment, culture, and beyond, including President Barack Obama, Lorne Michaels, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, and Robin Williams. The episode with Williams, recorded in 2010, was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2022. It's the first podcast recording to be added to the National Recording Registry.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
