‘Parks and Recreation’ Cast Talks ‘Philly Justice’ Fake Legal Drama After 13 Years

STUDIO CITY, CA – OCTOBER 16: Actors Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Marietta Sirleaf, Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Jim O’Heir and Nick Offerman attend the NBC “Parks And Recreation” 100th Episode Celebration at CBS Studios – Radford on October 16, 2013 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Fans of Parks and Recreation are celebrating as the cast has finally revealed the long-awaited trailer for Philly Justice, a fake legal drama they created during their downtime back in 2012. This hilarious spoof, dreamed up by Amy Poehler, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott, Rashida Jones, and Paul Rudd during Season 4, started with a simple photo of the trio in suits and quickly spiraled into a full-blown pretend TV show.

In Philly Justice, the Parks and Recreation cast steps into new roles, parodying classic courtroom drama tropes. Rashida Jones plays Joey Martinez, a tough first-year associate, while Adam Scott becomes Nick Bellows, a motorcycle-riding district attorney with a dramatic backstory. Kathryn Hahn stars as Valerie McNeil, a no-nonsense criminal prosecutor, and Amy Poehler takes on the role of Holly McIntire, the head prosecutor and “nepo hire.” Nick Offerman joins the fun as the judge.

According to Poehler on her podcast, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, what began as an inside joke “grew into a beast that is still discussed today.” The cast cleverly transformed Leslie Knope’s city council room into a makeshift courtroom, and the writers, led by showrunner Mike Schur, couldn’t resist penning scenes that poked fun at legal drama clichés.

Dylan McDermott appeared in Philly Justice because Paul Rudd, originally part of the spoof, was unavailable to film the trailer, so McDermott was brought in to play Adam Scott’s rival. This casting also became part of the ongoing inside joke, with the fake show’s "lore" saying Rudd’s character was recast with McDermott after the pilot.

Over the years, the Parks and Recreation team dropped hints about Philly Justice in interviews, fueling fan speculation. The mystery was finally solved in May 2025 when the trailer debuted on Poehler’s podcast, showcasing the cast hamming it up and embracing every courtroom stereotype. The spoof’s detailed character backstories and over-the-top performances have made Philly Justice an instant fan favorite and a testament to the cast’s comedic chemistry.