‘Stranger Things 5’ Gets a Release Date

Brace yourselves, Hawkins fans! Netflix has just dropped the dates for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The season will be released in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the grand finale on December 31, 2025, since it seems the Duffer brothers want to torture the fans some more.

Stranger Things 5 Dropped a Teaser

Aside from the dates, Netflix also released a teaser for the show. Catch it below.

Stranger Things 5 | Date Announcement | Netflix

The entire cast is back for Stranger Things Season 5. Winona Ryder is back as Joyce Byers, as well as David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

After the teaser dropped, the question of whether Sadie Sink will reprise her role as Max Mayfield has finally been answered. We see Max, who ended season 4 in a coma, still in a hospital bed with Lucas sitting with her.

Sadie Sink on Reprising Her Role

In an interview with Variety, Sadie Sink gave a cryptic response to her role in the series finale. “They love having me run. That’s all I’ll say,” she said. She might be pertaining to her scene from Season 4 where she was trying to escape Vecna’s control. Upon knowing that music can break Vecna's spell, Steve, Dustin, and Lucas played Max’s favorite song, “Running Up That Hill.”

The Duffer Brothers revealed that Sink is “going to play a part in the season.” But that they “don’t want to reveal how that’s possible.” Matt Duffer said of Sink, “I think she’s grown just more confident as an actor and in her choices. We did film a scene the other day with her that was just absolutely heartbreaking. I don’t know how she hits those notes.”