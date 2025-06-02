This Day in Rock History: June 2

June 2 has seen its fair share of musical innovations and memorable moments over the decades that have left an indelible mark on rock 'n' roll. Read on to find out more about the many events that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many artists chose June 2 to launch tours, career-changing songs, or albums and make a run for the record books:
- 1962: Iconic artist Ray Charles, a master of soul, R&B, jazz, and country, reached No. 1 with his cover of the country tune "Can't Stop Loving You." It stayed in the top spot for five weeks and also hit No. 1 in the United Kingdom.
- 1979: Donna Summer's disco track "Hot Stuff" made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks. The song was later named one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time by Rolling Stone.
- 1981: Prince brought his genre-defying style to the United Kingdom for the first time, with a show at the Lyceum Theatre, London. It would be another five years before he returned to the country.
Cultural Milestones
There were some famous cultural moments in society and music on June 2:
- 1999: The music industry lost an iconic performer with the killing of Junior Braithwaite, the original lead vocalist for the Wailers, at the age of 47.
- 2008: Elias Otha Bates, popularly known as Bo Diddley, passed away at 79. Diddley was an expert in fusing blues and rock 'n' roll and is widely recognized for influencing Buddy Holly, Elvis, the Rolling Stones, and The Beatles.
- 2020: In the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the music industry organized Blackout Tuesday as a protest against racism, police brutality, and cultural injustice.
Notable Recordings and Performances
- 1972: The band Dion and the Belmonts reunited a few years after breaking up to appear at Madison Square Garden. The performance was recorded and released as an album.
- 1976: Paul McCartney and his post-Beatles band Wings performed at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago as part of their Wings Over the World tour.
Industry Changes and Challenges
- 1958: Alan Freed launched his new rock 'n' roll radio show on the famed WABC radio in New York, running from 7 to 11 p.m. Many people consider Freed to have been one of the most influential people in promoting rock to a wider audience.
- 1962: Island Records, the label that would give the world Bob Marley, U2, Jethro Tull, and Amy Winehouse, released its second single, called "Twist Baby" by Owen Gray.
Understanding the evolution of rock 'n' roll means appreciating its history and seminal moments. Rock's rich history of events on June 2 has shaped the world of music and culture.