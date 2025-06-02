Yellowcard Makes Comeback with First Album in 10 Years, Travis Barker Takes the Helm

Yellowcard strikes back with Better Days, their first full album since 2016. It will go on sale on October 10, and blink-182's Travis Barker is the producer and drummer. "I started the record as one version of myself and came out the other side changed," said vocalist William Ryan Key to Exclaim!. "I went in knowing I needed help. I came out of it writing songs like I was 19 again."

Two singles have already hit the airwaves, "Better Days" and "honestly i." The band collaborated with Barker to create the album, and it's their first release with Better Noise Music. Nick Long joined the writing team through guitarist Ryan Mendez's connection. The video for "Better Days" shows the guys goofing off as 1980s movie characters while running wild in a video store.

"We are focused on this chapter of our career being about happiness. This is the most fun we've had making a video in 20 years, and we hope everyone has a smile on their face when they watch it." said Key.

The band split up in 2017, but they reunited in 2022. Since starting in Jacksonville in 1997, they've sold over 4 million albums.

Their smash hit, "Ocean Avenue" from 2003, went platinum. That title track is now double-platinum. Key, Sean Mackin, Mendez, and Josh Portman make up the current band.

The tracklist for Better Days is:

"Better Days" "Take What You Want" "Love Letters Lost" (with Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio) "honestly i" "You Broke Me Too" (with Avril Lavigne) "City of Angels" "Bedroom Posters" "Skin Scraped" "Barely Alive" "Big Blue Eyes"