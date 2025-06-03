Amazon’s Zoox Kicks Off First Resort Partnership for Self-Driving Taxis in Las Vegas

Zoox has just announced a milestone agreement with Resorts World Las Vegas, which is the first agreement between a robotaxi service and a Las Vegas resort. This partnership will bring fully autonomous, fully electric robotaxis to the Resorts World Las Vegas property, providing hotel guests a tech-forward transportation option that aligns with the entertainment capital of the world's vision on advanced mobility.

“This collaboration with Zoox reflects our commitment to integrating technology solutions that elevate our service offerings and enhance how guests experience our property,” said Carlos Castro, president and CFO of Resorts World Las Vegas. “By welcoming Zoox robotaxis into our transportation ecosystem, we're creating new possibilities for our guests while reinforcing Las Vegas's position as a global innovation hub.”

Zoox vehicles are purpose-built for autonomy, featuring no steering wheels or pedals. Each vehicle accommodates up to four passengers and is designed for private, driverless rides. Through the Zoox app, riders can hail a vehicle, manage their trip, and personalize the in-vehicle environment, including music and temperature settings.

The partnership is expected to enhance the overall guest journey by adding personalized mobility options that complement the Las Vegas experience, according to Zoox's Chief Product Officer, Michael White. “Zoox and Resorts World share a joint focus on creating superior customer experiences. When visitors ride with Zoox, they'll find the service offers an extension of the signature hospitality they've come to expect from Resorts World's collection of premium brands, including Hilton, Conrad, and Crockfords.”

The integration includes a dedicated pickup and drop-off location at the resort, along with an on-site experiential activation to engage guests. Although paid rides have not yet launched in Las Vegas, Zoox offers an Explorer program for its guests, allowing them to enjoy free rides. Each guest can provide feedback to Zoox as they continue their beta testing process.