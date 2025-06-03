ContestsEvents
Free Safe Driving Course Helps Teens as Vegas Traffic Deaths Rise

As the Las Vegas region prepares for the 100 Deadliest Days of 2025 — a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes involving teens historically surge —…

As the Las Vegas region prepares for the 100 Deadliest Days of 2025 — a period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when fatal crashes involving teens historically surge — Driver's Edge is taking action to help reverse alarming trends on Nevada's roads. In response to a 40% increase in local traffic deaths, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit is launching a series of free defensive driving events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 30 to June 1.

The event is held throughout the year. Information about upcoming events can be found here.

These hands-on safety programs are open to drivers aged 21 and under and aim to address the critical gaps left by traditional driver education. Participants will take part in two daily sessions featuring real-world driving instruction, including evasive maneuvers, emergency braking, skid control, and techniques to handle distractions like texting and fatigue. Additional components include lessons on car maintenance, written knowledge tests, and discussions with law enforcement officers on impaired driving and seatbelt safety.

“Driver's Edge is… dedicated to one simple thing — teaching young drivers what's not being taught in traditional driver's education,” said a representative of the organization.

The initiative is grounded in urgent statistics. Between 2019 and 2023, more than 13,135 people died in crashes involving teen drivers in the U.S., with over 30% of those fatalities occurring during the 100 Deadliest Days. Driver's Edge hopes its programs can lower these numbers by providing young drivers with real skills and safety awareness.

In its 24th year, Driver's Edge has educated nearly 160,000 teens and parents in 27 states, continuing to be supported by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety and others. At a time when education and awareness are more important than ever, it is distinct as it takes a proactive and impactful approach to road safety.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
