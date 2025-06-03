Henderson Opens New Fire Station to Serve 32,800 Residents on Boulder Highway

Fireman in action rushing at fire scene of incident with hand reaching for fire truck door. Two fire engine appliances and smoke billowing through the air.

The City of Henderson celebrated the opening of its Fire Station 81 at a new location at 1600 S. Boulder Highway. This is a major upgrade for the local fire services. The new fire station is bigger, more modern, and better located than the previous one that was replaced.

Occupying 4.4 acres, the state-of-the-art complex includes more than 24,000 square feet of space and features three extra-long apparatus bays to house fire engines and rescue vehicles. The building also includes a 10,000-square-foot fire warehouse and is equipped to support 12 firefighters and one battalion chief per shift.

The move intends to reduce emergency response times for the 32,800-plus residents the station serves. In 2024 alone, Fire Station 81 received more than 4,000 emergency requests for service — an amount that demonstrates the need for better resources and more capacity.

Instead of constructing a brand new facility, city officials have opted for the redevelopment of the former Camping World property acquired in November 2023. This option would be more efficient in terms of time and cost.

"We are thrilled to officially open the new Station 81 on Boulder Highway and welcome crews into this state-of-the-art facility," said Fire Chief Scott Vivier. "This was an innovative and fiscally responsible solution to offer much-needed renovations to Station 81, as well as offer additional warehouse space."

At the May 29 event, community members were invited to tour the new station, meet the firefighting team, and gain insight into the department's day-to-day operations. The event showed the community that the city's focus is not only on public safety but also on planning and building communities strategically.