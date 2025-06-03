Joseph Quinn Reveals Another Villain in MCU’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Hold onto your stretchy pants, invisibility cloaks, and flaming puns, Fantastic Four: First Steps looks more and more like Comic-Con, jacked with superheroes and villains. Joseph Quinn, our newly minted Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch with blond hair as bright as the sun in contrast with his dark long locks as fan favorite Eddie Munson in Stranger Things), just revealed that the movie isn’t just about the rise of Marvel’s first family, it’s also about a second villain. Yes, another one. Because why stop at Galactus when you can have another one?

Joseph Quinn Reveals Mole Man as Secondary Villain

Quinn revealed during a panel at CCXP Mexico shared by Culture Crave on X (via Collider) that there’s going to be a second villain in the upcoming movie. The Gladiator II actor said, “It's certainly a very stacked cast. We've got a lot of fantastic characters in there. There's also Mole Man, who is wonderful in it. But Galactus is the big bad.” It’s unclear whether Quinn blurted the news accidentally, or if he has the go signal from the powers that be at Marvel Studios.

Who is the Mole Man?

Aside from Galactus, the Mole Man is also a recurring foe of the Fantastic Four and the first villain they ever faced. He wanted to rule the surface of the Earth with the help of his “Moloids,” mole-human hybrids he rules. The character first appeared in the 2015 movie Fantastic Four, played by Tim Blake Nelson. Although it’s understandable if you forgot about that movie, we all did.

Aside from Quinn, The Fantastic Four: First Steps also includes Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. The movie sets up Phase Six of the MCU.