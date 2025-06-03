Is Kat Dennings Returning to ‘Avengers: Doomsday?’ Darcy Might Just Be Back with More Science and Sass

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 14: Actress Kat Dennings attends the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kat Dennings might be reprising her role as fan-favorite astrophysicist Darcy Lewis in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. While Marvel has yet to drop an official confirmation, Dennings did post a picture of her on her Instagram account holding what appears to be Captain America’s shield.

She captioned the post with “don’t get excited, I was just sampling the hardware,” which is an obvious misdirection. Why else would she be on set if she’s not part of the movie?

Kat Dennings on Avengers: Doomsday

Dennings brought brainy charm and deadpan wit to the Thor franchise, the TV shows WandaVision and What If...? She’s one of the relatable characters in the MCU because she’s one of the few humans in a world of superheroes, albeit one who’s super smart. Plus, her struggles in pronouncing Thor’s hammer name (calling it Myu-Myu because who can even pronounce Mjolnir?)

Her name was not included in the cast announcement, but let’s be honest: if there’s one thing Doomsday needs besides the return of Robert Downey Jr., it’s a small woman in a hoodie sipping coffee and rolling her eyes at literal gods.

Surge in Popularity After Joining the MCU

Dennings has been an actress since 2000 and appeared in several notable movies and TV shows before joining the MCU. However, the Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist actress shared that when she recently visited Avengers campus at Disney World for the first time, she initially got confused why a lot of people seemed to look and wave at her. Then she realized she became more well-known because she’s part of the MCU, according to Collider.

What’s Next for Her?

While waiting for confirmation on whether she will be part of the upcoming Avengers movie, Dennings is busy preparing for the second season of her TV show, Shifting Gears. The series follows a widower who runs an auto restoration shop, who reluctantly takes under his care his estranged daughter and two grandchildren. Tim Allen plays Matt Parker, Dennings’ father. The show premiered on ABC earlier this year. In April, it was renewed for another season.