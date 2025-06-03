Las Vegas Set to Welcome Hall of Fame Basketball Doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – APRIL 28: A NBA basketball on the court during play between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 28, 2009 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is set to take center court again, as the third year of the Hall of Fame Series will take place at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 3 and will feature high-level men's college basketball in prime time with two games. The evening of college basketball kicks off with the regular contest between the defending NCAA national champion Florida Gators and a perennial national powerhouse, the Arizona Wildcats. The night continues with BYU versus Villanova in the other game, which is expected to showcase some of the new and exciting talent in men's college basketball.

Fans can watch both matchups with just one ticket and spend the entire night of elite basketball at one of the city's best venues. T-Mobile Arena opened in 2016 and has a capacity of 20,000 and hosts more than 100 events per year, with Tier 1 sporting events and entertainment acts from all over the globe.

Position Sports produces the Hall of Fame Series in partnership with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, which is the home of basketball and where the game's heritage is honored. The Hall of Fame has close to 200,000 visitors each year and is at the heart of basketball promotion at every level.

This year's event will spotlight BYU's high-profile newcomers, including A.J. Dybantsa, widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 recruit in the nation, and Xavion Staton, a Las Vegas native poised to shine on his home stage.