Nevada Law Cracks Down on Unauthorized Food Delivery Listings with $500 Daily Penalties

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 116 into law, adding additional protections for restaurants against unauthorized listings on third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. State lawmakers unanimously passed the law, which also aims to limit ghost kitchen listings and increase transparency in food delivery services.

Taking effect on Jan. 1, 2026, the law requires all restaurants listed on these platforms to be in possession of a current business license showing the address where food is prepared. This is intended to provide traceability and accountability in the food delivery process.

With the new rules in place, delivery platforms that list restaurants without the proper authority may be fined as much as $500 per day for each listing that is not in compliance. Restaurants that do not provide accurate license or independent restaurant authorization to delivery platforms or misrepresent their authorization and license credentials can now be fined as high as $100 for every order they receive through their listing on the website.

Supporters argue that the law safeguards restaurant reputations and public health by giving operators greater control over how their food is presented and delivered. "When a restaurant is listed on a platform without permission, it loses control over critical aspects of its operations, including pricing, food quality, and customer service," Peter Saba, senior manager of government affairs for the Nevada Restaurant Association, wrote in a letter of support. "Customers may receive incorrect or outdated menu items, experience delays, or even receive improperly handled food — all of which damage the restaurant's reputation through no fault of its own."