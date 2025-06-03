Several Major Road Closures Coming to Las Vegas I-15, I-215, and Tropicana Avenue in June 2025

“WORK ZONE” Sign with a Speed Limit Sign in Perris California. Roadway Traffic Control is in the background delineating traffic for the work zone

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced a number of closures on key roadways in Las Vegas over the month of June 2025, primarily due to the ongoing Peace Way bridge construction and associated infrastructure improvements.

Tropicana Avenue will have lengthy lane reductions, as only two lanes each way between Polaris Avenue and Valley View Boulevard will be open just south of the Strip, from June 1 through July 1. Fort Apache Road, between Flamingo and Tropicana, will also be narrowed to one through lane in each direction, starting at 9 p.m. on June 1 and continuing through 4:30 p.m. on June 6.

On June 4, both the Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 southbound collector-distributor road to Russell/I-215 westbound will be fully closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These closures are expected to cause delays for drivers navigating the area during nighttime hours.

Further closures are scheduled for June 15, 16, and 17, when the Harmon on-ramp to I-15 southbound and the I-15 northbound off-ramp to Harmon Avenue will be fully closed each night from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.