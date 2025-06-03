Taylor Hawkins: The Foo Fighters Song That Was His Favorite to Play Live

Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had a surprising song that was his favorite to play live, but it's not the track you might think.



Hawkins' son, Shane, shared this fun fact during an event at the Dead Famous bar in Newquay, England. Shane told the crowd, "People say that the song 'Aurora' was his favorite to play, but that's a lie."



So, what was Taylor's favorite Foo song to play live? According to Shane, it was "Low" from the band's 2002 album One By One.