Taylor Hawkins: The Foo Fighters Song That Was His Favorite to Play Live
Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had a surprising song that was his favorite to play live, but it's not the track you might think.
Hawkins' son, Shane, shared this fun fact during an event at the Dead Famous bar in Newquay, England. Shane told the crowd, "People say that the song 'Aurora' was his favorite to play, but that's a lie."
So, what was Taylor's favorite Foo song to play live? According to Shane, it was "Low" from the band's 2002 album One By One.
Shane added, "Well, Dave [Grohl] did let him play [this song] with them; it's just a f---ing hard one to do ... Dave was probably, 'F--- that sh-t!' I don't know. That's what I think. I would be like that, too, if I was a guitar player."
Could Shane Hawkins Be The Next Foo Fighters Drummer?
The past few weeks have certainly been eventful for the Foo Fighters. On May 16, drummer Josh Freese revealed he was let go from the band. Freese was announced as the Foo Fighters drummer in May 2023 following the death of Taylor Hawkins, who passed away unexpectedly in March 2022 at age 50.
Since then, fans have been wondering who could be the next drummer for the band, and some recent buzz indicates that Shane Hawkins could be taking on his late father's duties. Per Rolling Stone Australia, Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer and educator, shared via his Instagram Stories, "I've just been informed, they've gone with Shane ... but you didn't hear it from here."
Shane Hawkins, of course, is the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Shane has performed with Foo Fighters on a handful of occasions. The most notable example came when Shane performed "My Hero" with the band during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium in 2022.