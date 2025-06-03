This Day in Rock History: June 3

American rock group Jefferson Airplane performs on stage at the Central Park bandshell, New York City, August 1969. L-R: Guitarist Paul Kantner, drummer Spencer Dryden, singer Grace Slick, guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, bassist Jack Casady, singer Marty Balin. (Photo by RCA Records/Getty Images)

Rock 'n' roll is a relatively young genre, emerging during the 1940s and 1950s. But in that short period, performers have woven a colorful history of achievement, innovation, and personality. Read on to discover some momentous rock events on June 3.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Songs that achieved chart success on June 3 include:

1967: Featuring a grabbing introduction and a catchy chorus, “Light My Fire” by the Doors debuted on the Billboard charts. The song reflected the counterculture of the 1960s and was named one of Rolling Stone Magazine's Top 500 songs of the rock era.

1984: Wham! released "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," the bouncy dance song that became an anthem for this era and remains in radio station rotations. It eventually reached the top of the charts.

Cultural Milestones

1953: Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, graduated from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

1966: The Rolling Stones launched their American tour with a performance in Vancouver, Canada. These performances fueled the Stones' rise fame, helping them become one of the most influential bands in rock history.

1967: Jefferson Airplane appeared on American Bandstand, hosted by Dick Clark, shaking up the wholesome, family-friendly vibe with performances of the psychedelic and hard rock songs "White Rabbit" and "Somebody to Love."

1970: Ray Davies, lead singer of The Kinks, flew from the United Kingdom to New York for the simplest of tasks: to rerecord a couple of words in the single "Lola." The BBC refused to air the song because it included a reference to Coca-Cola, contravening its brand name promotion policy.

2002: Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Golden Jubilee with a concert at Buckingham Palace Garden in London. Paul McCartney, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Brian Wilson, Cliff Richard, Ozzy Osbourne, the Corrs, and S Club 7 all performed at the event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These are some noteworthy happenings from June 3 in previous years:

1955: Buddy Holly opened for Elvis Presley during a matinee concert in Lubbock, Texas. After the show, the performers made a local promotional appearance for a local car dealer.

1972: The Eagles released their debut single, "Take It Easy." The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Eagles released their debut single, “Take It Easy.” The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 1974: “Band on the Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the most popular song in America that week.