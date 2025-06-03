This Day in Sports History: June 3
Featured sporting events in June include MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field meets….
Featured sporting events in June include MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field meets. Historically, many memorable sporting moments occurred on June 3, and these are some of them.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Interesting sports facts from June 3 of past years include:
- 1888: The baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" was first published in the San Francisco Examiner.
- 1899: Cricketer W.G. Grace completed his final Test match at the age of 50.
- 1918: Dutch Leonard pitched his second no-hitter as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0.
- 1925: Eddie Collins became the sixth player in MLB history to record 3,000 hits.
- 1929: Helen Wills Moody won the women's singles title at the French Championships for the second year in a row.
- 1929: René Lacoste won his third men's singles title at the French Championships.
- 1932: Lou Gehrig became the first player in 20th-century MLB history to hit four consecutive home runs in a game.
- 1937: Josh Gibson was credited with hitting a 580-foot home run out of Yankee Stadium.
- 1939: James Stout secured victory in the Belmont Stakes aboard Johnstown in 2:29:6.
- 1955: Stan Musial hit the 300th home run of his career.
- 1959: Real Madrid defeated Stade de Reims 2-0 to secure the European Cup for the fourth consecutive time.
- 1967: Bill Shoemaker secured victory in the Belmont Stakes aboard Damascus with an official time of 2:28:8.
- 1971: Ken Holtzman pitched his second career no-hitter as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0.
- 1972: Billie Jean King won her only French Open women's singles title.
- 1980: With the first pick in the MLB draft, the New York Mets selected Darryl Strawberry.
- 1984: Patty Sheehan won her second consecutive LPGA Championship title.
- 1991: Thomas Hearns secured the WBA light heavyweight title.
- 1995: Pedro Martinez lost his bid for the 10th perfect inning, but the Montreal Expos still defeated the San Diego Padres 1-0.
- 2001: Australian golfer Karrie Webb won the U.S. Women's Open title for the second consecutive year.
- 2012: Tiger Woods recorded his 73rd PGA Tour victory and tied Jack Nicklaus on the all-time win list.
- 2017: Real Madrid defeated Juventus 4-1 to secure their 12th UEFA Champions League title.
- 2018: Stephen Curry broke Ray Allen's NBA Finals record for the most three pointers with nine as the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 122-103 in Game 2.
Reviewing these June 3 events, three stand out: Collins' 3,000 hits, Real Madrid's success, and Stephen Curry's three-point record.
The 3,000-hit milestone is an elite accomplishment that only 33 players in MLB history have achieved. Real Madrid is a globally recognized and highly successful football club, renowned for its achievements and legendary players. It holds the record for the most European Cup/UEFA Champions League titles with 15 wins. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is known for his exceptional three-point shooting and is the NBA's all-time leader in total three-pointers made.