U2’s Bono Opens Up About Son Elijah’s Musical Journey with Inhaler

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live! spot, U2's Bono shared thoughts on his son Elijah Hewson's path in music. He said, "He's in a band called Inhaler – incredible. And he's just completely not bothered by the fact that his father might be a bit famous or whatever. I mean, really not bothered.”

Inhaler, where Bono's son is the lead singer, is getting ready for their 2025 release, Open Wide. This rock band is from Dublin. At first, Bono and his wife had some reservations about Elijah pursuing music instead of going to college. Later, they became supportive when they recognized Inhaler's potential.

A song title sparked a talk between Bono and Elijah. Inhaler's "All I Got Is You" mirrors U2's "All I Want Is You." When Bono mentioned this, his son shrugged it off.

Big shows wait ahead. Inhaler will take the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall and pack Liverpool Arena. These are their most significant UK shows so far. The band will also perform at St Anne's Park in Dublin with special guests Blossoms. U2's next album follows Songs Of Experience, and it will go on sale in 2026. The band will experiment with a variety of themes, including Irish traditional folk music. They'll also work with producer Brian Eno.

Critics sometimes spot U2's sound in Inhaler's music. The group admits that The Edge's guitar style sneaks into their songs, and they say they're careful about that and want to create their own identity.