Red Gibson Guitar from ‘Back to the Future’ is Missing

Gibson and the cast of Back to the Future are putting out an urgent call to help find the Cherry Red Gibson ES-345 played by Marty McFly in the classic 1985 film.



The guitar company shared the video below on their YouTube page on June 3, which features Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd, Back to the Future co-creator Bob Gale, Harry Waters Jr., and Huey Lewis. They explain that this guitar seemingly vanished in 1985, and they're desperate to find it.



So, what can you do to help? Gibson says in a statement, "Where we’re going, we don’t need roads—just clues. Do you know anything about the missing original Gibson ES-345? Or do you want to be the first to hear what we uncover? Click the link and come along for the ride, or call 1-855-345-1955 to submit your tips!"



The link in question takes you to LostToTheFuture.com. The website allows you to enter your name, email, phone number, and whatever tips you might have to help locate this piece of movie memorabilia. For those who aren't fond of that option, or using the phone number above to leave a voicemail, the 855 number can also be utilized to send a text message, too.



Here's hoping this search is a success!