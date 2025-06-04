Las Vegas Mayor Declares June 14 as Southern Nevada Pride Fest Day

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley has officially declared June 14 as Southern Nevada Pride Fest Day to recognize the festival's positive contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and its larger contributions to equality and inclusivity throughout the region. The announcement is particularly exciting as the city is getting ready to host the 5th Southern Nevada Pride Fest of Henderson.

The proclamation, signed by the Office of the Mayor, celebrates the festival's commitment to creating a welcoming and safe environment. "This vibrant celebration has uplifted the LGBTQ+ community, promoted inclusion, and fostered a spirit of unity and pride across Southern Nevada," the proclamation reads. "Your dedication to creating safe, affirming spaces and celebrating diversity strengthens the fabric of our region and exemplifies the values of equality, acceptance, and civic engagement."

This year's event, scheduled for Saturday, June 14, will take place from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. Open to the public at no cost, the festival is expected to draw thousands of attendees from across the region. The celebration will feature live entertainment across two stages, including performances by acclaimed artists such as Deborah Cox and drag icon Adore Delano.

Alongside entertainment, the festival will feature dozens of community resource booths, where attendees can obtain health services, advocacy material, and inclusive support, and meet community supporters. The City of Las Vegas is proud to emphasize its ongoing commitment to protect LGBTQ+ individuals and families, provided in part through the appearances of local, state, and federal elected officials demonstrating unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community.