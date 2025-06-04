ContestsEvents
Lynkedin Lyrics: The Instagram Account that Turns ‘Resumes into Remixes’

Most of us try to be in the moment, but even those with the best self-control will find themselves endlessly scrolling on Instagram. If you're looking for an entertaining follow that's clever, funny, and packs a musical punch, you should check out Lynkedin Lyrics (@lynkedin.lyrics).

What makes Lynkedin Lyrics so much fun? It uses the names on public profiles on LinkedIn to recreate lyrics of popular songs. Their Insta bio reads, "We turn resumes into remixes." Just see what the account did for "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The Lynkedin Lyrics version of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" is rather brilliant, too.

And yes, the account has even taken on Pearl Jam's "Yellow Ledbetter," whose lyrics are notoriously hard to decipher.

This entire concept is absolutely genius, but there's clearly a significant amount of labor involved, from finding the right names for new lyrics, to screenshotting profiles, to assembling them in a video. Whomever is behind this effort, just know that this author really appeciates all of your hard work. Also, if you can somehow figure out a song where my LinkedIn profile could be of use, I would be absolutely thrilled. Keep up the great work, and thanks for the fun distractions!

