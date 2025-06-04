Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Released in Three Phases + A Bonus Episode

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 23: Tom Sturridge stops by the Netflix booth featuring “The Sandman” at San Diego Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

Dream of the Endless is back to wreck your sleep schedule, because bingeing The Sandman Season 2 is going to take a bit more strategy this time. Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the fantasy drama series will be released in three separate batches, similar to what they’re doing with Stranger Things Season 5.

The good news? There’s a bonus episode too, because when it comes to watching the Endless siblings bicker, one more is never enough.

As announced by Netflix, Dream’s story will end in the upcoming second and final season. Volume 1 will premiere on July 3, Volume 2 on July 24, and the bonus episode on July 31. Below are the episode titles and which episodes will air on which dates.

Volume 1 (July 3)

Chapter 1: “The Season of Mists”

Chapter 2: “The Ruler of Hell”

Chapter 3: “More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold”

Chapter 4: “Brief Lives”

Chapter 5: “The Song of Orpheus

Chapter 6: “Family Blood”

Volume 2 (July 24)

Chapter 7: “Time and Night”

Chapter 8: “Fuel for the Fire”

Chapter 9: “The Kindly Ones”

Chapter 10: “Long Live the King”

Chapter 11: “A Tale of Graceful Ends”

Bonus Episode (July 31)

Chapter 12: “Death: The High Cost of Living”

Netflix released the official description for the series finale: “After a fateful reunion with his family, the final season finds Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) faced with one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved, award-winning DC Comic series, the second season of The Sandman will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

Cast Members

Aside from Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste will reprise her role from Season 1 as Death, one of Dream’s siblings, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. Joining the second season is the rest of Dream and Death’s siblings, including Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium, Barry Sloane as Destruction, plus Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus, and Jack Gleeson as Puck.