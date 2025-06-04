This Day in Sports History: June 4

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 04: Garbine Muguruza of Spain poses with the trophy following her victory during the Ladies Singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States on day fourteen of the 2016 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by C. Dubreil-FFT/Pool/Getty Images)

In June, sports fans can enjoy MLB, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open Golf Championship, the Canadian Grand Prix, and various track and field events. Several notable sports moments and legendary achievements have occurred on June 4 over the years, and these are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great occasions in sports history on June 4 include:

1870: Jockey Edward D. Brown, known as Dick, won the Belmont Stakes aboard Kingfisher with a time of 2:59:5.

Looking back on these June 4 events, the ones that stand out are the birth of the Seahawks, Evert's tennis dominance, and Henderson's stolen base record.