Falling in Reverse Drummer Calls Out AI Video Scams Targeting Fans

Luke Holland, the drummer for Falling in Reverse, sent out a warning about fake accounts using AI videos to trick fans. These scammers make videos that look and sound like his to steal money and data from unsuspecting followers.

"AI catfishing is here. This has been happening to me for a long time on different levels, but now that it's AI, it's completely changing the game," Holland said on Instagram.

He posted a video about four minutes long that shows the fake accounts at work. Each week, five to ten people tell him they've seen these scams. He keeps blocking the accounts, but new ones pop up. The fakes attempted to profit from sad news, and they posted about Daniel Williams, a former drummer for The Devil Wears Prada who died in a plane crash.

The band can't catch a break from AI deception. Just weeks ago, someone made a fake Snapchat account of singer Ronnie Radke. Setting things straight, Holland said he stays off Snapchat and dating sites. He reminded fans to check his real accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and X to avoid getting tricked. "I see people losing their accounts and giving away money. Some fall in love with fake versions of me," Holland said. "It's scary stuff, and I need you all to know - that's not me out there."