Fontainebleau Las Vegas Slashes Slot Point Requirements in Half, Rolls Out Cash Back Program

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has unveiled a major makeover of its Fontainebleau Rewards loyalty program as the company attempts to be more competitive while still managing the operational pains that have occurred since its December 2023 opening. The changes to the program are designed to help better attract and retain players and increase the number of improvements Fontainebleau has made to the property in order to position itself at the top of the list of choices for slot players visiting casinos on the Strip.

According to the company, one of the most notable upgrades is a reduced coin-in requirement for earning Play Points on slot machines — from $5 to $2.50 per point — making it one of the most rewarding slot player programs on the Las Vegas Strip. In a crowded market dominated by established players such as Wynn/Encore and Resorts World, this move signals Fontainebleau's intention to compete aggressively.

The program now features four status tiers: Bleau, Silver, Gold, and Royal. Member perks scale with tier level and include up to 30% off room rates, complimentary parking, 5% back on dining, and late checkout. Gold and Royal members are also exempt from paying resort fees, a highly valued benefit in today's travel climate.

Beyond gaming, the loyalty program also rewards non-gaming spending at the resort, granting five cents in point value for every dollar spent. Additionally, expired point balances are getting a lifeline — no points will expire until at least August 31 — allowing past activity to be redeemed under the new system.

A key component of the overhaul is the introduction of a new cash-back incentive. "'Fontainebleau Cash Back' will have multiple redemption periods throughout the year. For every 5,000 Play Points earned on slots, Fontainebleau Rewards members will receive $20 in cash that can be redeemed at the casino cage. The program's first redemption period opens in December 2025," according to a statement.